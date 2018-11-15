‘Christmas by the Lake’ CD Released for 12th Year

Revenues from CD sales go to the Bluebird Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – The 12th annual Christmas by the Lake CD was released Thursday at a banquet at the Greysolon Plaza.

This year’s album features fore than three hundred local and regional musicians.

All proceeds from the CD sales go to the Bluebird Foundation, which has raised more than $30,000 over the last ten years for students in the performing arts.

“We want to give these funds to these students that may not be financially stable to go and pursue their dreams in the arts, so that’s where we take these funds and give it to them,” said Austan Lundeen, marketing director at the Bluebird Foundation.

The CDs can be bought at local Super One stores, Big Daddy’s Burgers, and Schmitt Music.