Colon Cancer Screening Takes Center Stage in Hermantown

AWARENESS OF COLON CANCER

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Today the St. Luke’s Medical Clinic hosted a colon cancer screening in Hermantown.

Approximately one in 20 men and women will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their life.

The clinic is attempting to bring awareness because one in three people are not keeping up with their annual colon cancer screenings.

Several health experts were on hand to help those understand the signs of colon cancer. One of expert stated many cases of colon cancer are being diagnosed in later stages.

The American Cancer Society recommends colon cancer screenings begin at the age of 45. Studies also show that regular screenings could prevent one-third of colon cancer related deaths.

During the event, several fecal immunochemical tests or “FIT” kits were given out for easy at–home testing.

Those kits can be returned to the St. Luke’s Medical Clinic laboratory for test results.