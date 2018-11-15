Deadline Approaching for DECC Thanksgiving Homebound Deliveries

The 29th Annual DECC Thanksgiving Buffet is Expected to Serve More Than 5,000 Northlanders This Year

DULUTH, Minn. – 2,200 pounds of turkey, 1,850 pounds of mashed potatoes, 6,000 rolls and bars and 150 gallons of gravy will help make this year’s 29th Annual Twin Ports Thanksgiving Buffet a success.

Homebound deliveries are available this year, with the deadline to register on Friday, November 16.

Homebound residents in the Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors and Cloquet areas who would like to sign up for a home delivery can call (218) 723-6484.

More than 1,200 meals will be delivered to homebound residents.

Organizer Monica Hendrickson says more than 5,000 free meals will be served at the DECC’s Lake Superior Ballroom, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of community volunteers.

The community is invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, including roasted turkey, potatoes, gravy, and dinner rolls.

The College of St. Scholastica collaborates with many local organizations on the annual event.

The remaining food from the buffet is rescued by Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

Free transportation to the DECC will be provided by the Duluth Transit Authority (DTA).

The DTA’s Thanksgiving holiday service, sponsored by National Bank of Commerce, will feature two special shuttles, Turkey Bus 1 and 2, taking passengers directly to the DECC from selected sites throughout the Twin Ports.

They will operate between the DECC and the Duluth Transportation Center, as well as other sites including the Damiano Center and CHUM.

In Superior, the shuttles will operate from the Royalton Manor, 14th and Tower Avenue, Clifford Lund Residence, and Solid Rock Mission.

The event will also feature a children’s craft corner, books for kids, and a visit from Santa.