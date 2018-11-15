Domino’s Pizza Selects Duluth as ‘Paving for Pizzas’ Street Repair Funds Recipient

City Council Will Vote on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has been selected to partner with Domino’s Pizza for its “Paving for Pizzas” campaign.

The partnership will provide the city with $5,000 in street repair funds to be used to fill potholes between now and July 1.

In exchange Duluth will be named an ‘official partner’ of Domino’s Pizza in advertising campaigns.

City Council will vote on the resolution for the agreement on Monday.