Duluth Fire and St. Luke’s Help with Car Seat Safety

Child Car Seat Safety Clinic Held at Duluth Fire Department

DULUTH, Minn.- According to the Center for Disease Control, in one year, more than 618,000 children ages 12 and under rode in a vehicle without a car seat.

On Thursday, the Duluth Fire Department and St. Luke’s took measures to change that.

At Duluth Fire Station #7, they hosted a totally free Child Car Seat Safety Clinic, where licensed technicians were on-hand to teach people how to properly install their child’s car seat.

“There’s so many things that need to be done right in order to keep those children protected and have them ride down the crashes the way the seats are actually designed for their safety,” said Child Passenger Safety Technician, Laura Owen.

If you could not make it to the clinic, but still have cat seat safety questions, you can submit a form on the City of Duluth’s website, to have a car seat expert get back to you.