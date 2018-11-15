FDA to Crack Down on Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Vapes

Flavored E-Cigs Have Been Blames for Increased Teen Vaping

NEW YORK – A top U.S. health official is pledging to try to ban menthol from regular cigarettes, outlaw flavors in all cigars and tighten rules regarding the sale of most flavored versions of e-cigarettes.

Scott Gottlieb of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration disclosed the plans on Thursday.

The move represents a major step to further push down U.S. smoking rates, which have been falling for decades.

The restrictions are mainly aimed at reducing smoking in kids: About half of teens who smoke cigarettes choose menthols and flavored e-cigarettes have been blamed for a recent increase in teen vaping rates.