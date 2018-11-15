“Give to the Max” to Benefit the Masses Across Minnesota

Online donations for non-profits

DULUTH, Minn.-Numerous non–profits across Minnesota are getting a big boost today, during the annual “Give to the Max” Day.

The program is an annual event which allows the Minnesota community to give to their favorite non–profit.

One non–profit that benefits from the event is the St. Louis County Historical Society.

The group says without events like “Give to the Max” many of their projects would have a hard time surviving.

In previous years, this event has raised nearly 150 million dollars for many non-profits and schools.

This a 24 hour long online donation event. There is a prize pool to provide more incentive to donate.

The online donation event will continue until this evening.