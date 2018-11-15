Judge Hears Closing Arguments in UMD Student Murder Case

Judge has Seven Days to Reach a Verdict

DULUTH, Minn. – Closing arguments were heard today in the UMD student murder case.

Noah King and four other suspects have been charged in the shooting of 21-year-old UMD student William Grahek.

King, 21, is charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of first degree murder with intent while committing a felony.

King opted for a bench trial waving his right to a jury trial earlier this month.

Judge Mark Munger has a week to determine a verdict in the case.