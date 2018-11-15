Liquor May Soon Flow in Lakeside

Two New Liquor Stores Awaiting Council Approval

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lakeside neighborhood had been dry of alcohol sales for more than 100 years.

But alcohol may soon flow there once more.

After lifting the ban on liquor in 2016, multiple liquor stores could pop up there in the near future.

Whether or not alcohol can be sold off sale in that neighborhood, comes down to the city council’s vote on December 10th.

Lakeside Liquors and Stokke’s Liquor Store may be coming to E. Superior St.

Their licenses were approved by Duluth’s Alcohol, Gambling and Tobacco committee last week.

According to councilors, the stores meet all the requirements for a commercial business in that area.

“It will mean changes for people in the neighborhood but there’ll be, the businesses will operate within the ordinance and will be supervised by the Duluth Police Department and the Administration,” said Gary Anderson, Councilor of the 1st District.

A referendum to lift the alcohol ban was approved by just 53 percent of Lakeside and Lester Park voters back in 2015.