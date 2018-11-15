Rangers Football Prepares for State Semi-Finals

Mountain Iron-Buhl will face Mountain Lake Area at U.S. Bank Stadium

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- Mountain Iron-Buhl is taking their first trip to the state semifinals in 46 years. After pulling out a big win over Stephen Argyle Central the Rangers now tailor their practice towards Mountain Lake Area’s style of play.

“They play a defense a little bit different than what you normally see coverage wise and we’re just looking to take advantage of that,” said head coach Wally Kostich.

“I think we’re going to work on open field tackling a lot and just containing the quarter back because they do a lot of different formations,” said senior tight end Riley Kantner.

This trip to U.S. Bank has been a long time coming for the Rangers and they are ready to seize this opportunity.

“I think it’s huge. It’s a really great experience. We’ve been working for this for a really long time since elementary and it’s all been coming up to this,” said senior tackle Jack Lind.

“We haven’t been to the semi’s since 1972 so it’s been a long time. These guys have been going since fourth grade. They’ve been dreaming about this. They worked so hard but there was no guarantees. But they made it to the dome,” said Kostich.

Kickoff is Friday at 9 a.m.