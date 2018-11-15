Saints Women’s Basketball Get Ready For Season Opener

CSS put in work before heading to UW-Oshkosh.

DULUTH, Minn.- CSS women’s team is getting ready for their season opener against UW–Oshkosh. One of the major things that sticks out about this group is their size, or lack thereof. But what they may lack in height they make up for in speed.

“A couple six footers but we’re definitely more trackster bodies. We’re definitely going to utilize our fast break, secondary break and just try to play full court offense the best we can and use our strengths on defense,” said head coach Stacy Deadrick.

“It’s going to be a lot of in and out games. But we also rely on our post and get it to them as much as we can to get in that inside game as well,” said senior Michala Walther.

The saints head to Eau Claire Friday tip off is at 6 pm.