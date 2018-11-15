Santa at Miller Hill Mall for Holiday Season

Annual sleepover with Santa welcomed the Christmas icon to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Just in time for the holiday season, Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall hosted their annual Sleepover with Santa.

While waiting for the Christmas icon to show up, kids could work on crafts and games and take pictures with Disney princesses.

Some of Santa’s reindeer even came to the mall to meet with families.

“It’s a chance for us to give back, provide an evening of activities for families and hopefully for them to make some memories around what is a family time,” said Peter Cpin, owner of Duluth’s A Sweet Event.

For anyone wanting photos with Santa, he will be at the mall every day through Christmas Eve.