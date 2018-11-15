Sip N’ Shop This Saturday at Letica’s Iron Mug Restaurant

The Inaugural Sip N' Shop Event is Happening Saturday, November 17 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local vendors in the community are inviting everyone to visit the inaugural Sip N’ Shop event happening at Letica’s Iron Mug Restaurant Saturday, November 17.

The holiday event will feature local vendors, food discounts and fundraising for the Valley Youth Center.

The Valley Youth Center looks to help children in the community with academics, living a healthier life and provide positive role models.

Organizer Terri Wallen says 12 booths will be available to shop from, and a ten percent discount will be offered on all food and drinks purchased during the event.