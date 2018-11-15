“Smoke Out” Day Brings Awareness to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s national “Smoke Out” Day. the FDA is announcing a tougher stand against flavored tobacco products.

The goal is getting them out of young people’s hands. The federal agency is moving forward with plan which would outlaw flavored tobacco products.

About half of all U.S. teen cigarette smokers choose menthol flavored cigarettes. Flavored e–cigarettes have been blamed for a recent increase in teen vaping rates.

The American Lung Association is backing the proposed FDA ban on flavored tobacco products along with tighter restrictions on e–cigarettes.

The organization is also rallying to raise the age limit for buying tobacco products.

Several Northland school districts have also shared a growing concern about the rise in flavored tobacco products in recent months, including having many public meetings on subject.

Recently, the Hermantown City Council voted to raise the tobacco purchase age to 21 in that community.

Earlier this year the Duluth City Council voted to limit the sale of flavored products to only smoke shops in the city limits.