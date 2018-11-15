Smoke, Vape, CBD Store To Move Into Former ‘Chicken Spur’ Building

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior will soon be home to a new smoke, vapor and CBD store in a prime location.

The business is called Ignite Vapor and Tobacco.

It’s taking over the former “Chicken Spur” gas station just over the Blatnik Bridge on Hammond Avenue.

Jamie Andrews and her two co-owners are all from the Northland. They have two other stores in Spooner and Hayward.

“We chose Superior because of the great location right over the bridge. Also, two of the three owners/partners went to college at UMD and the “Chicken Spur” location is very nostalgic to us,” Andrews said.

Ignite Vapor and Tobacco is expected to open in Superior by mid-January.

And as for any FDA restrictions down the road, Andrews says the company will adjust the business model accordingly for their customers who will be 18 years of age or older.

“With that said, we are very strict with our age compliance as well and it will be an 18+ only establishment. We card everyone and have passed all compliance checks at our other locations,” Andrews said.

For more information on the business, click here.