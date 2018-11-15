String of Daytime Burglaries Reported in Superior

Superior Police Asking Public To Help Solve the Crimes

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Since November 1st a total of five break ins happened in Superior: one in the UWS area, one in South End, and a couple in Central Park.

What has Superior Police baffled: these break–ins all happened in the daytime.

So after launching an investigation, they are also asking people to remain extra vigilant, for anything that seems out of the ordinary in their neighborhood.

Some of the victims reported items stolen, while in some cases, the crime was stopped by passerby.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon says, the department’s best method of protection, is the community being on high alert.

“Other vehicles, other people around might just look suspicious by the way they’re acting. or possibly the simple fact that they’ve never seen them around that neighborhood before,” Markon said.

“And certainly a call to 9-1-1 will have our officers on their way.”

A homeowner was present during one of the break–ins, scaring the burglar off. No entry was made in that case.

Across the board, no one has been hurt.

Police have not released a description for the suspect, or suspects, involved in the case, but according to Markon the crimes all have a similar M.O.–they seem to be connected.

According to the Department, residents should report anything suspicious or out of place. It will only take a few minutes for an Officer to come and investigate, to see if everything’s okay.

You can report through their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SuperiorPD/), send a tip message (https://www.facebook.com/SuperiorPD/app/128953167177144/), or contact the detective supervisor directly by phone at 715-395-7562.