UMD Sorority Prepares to Help Local Students

School Supply Drive

DULUTH, Minn.- One sorority at University of Minnesota Duluth is working with five local schools to help prepare students for learning.

Phi Sigma Sigma hosted a two day school supply drive at the UMD Kirby Student Center in an effort to help students less fortune.

More than 75% of students in the area qualify for free lunch.Organization leaders expressed philanthropy is very important.

The sorority has volunteered and have helped raise money for local schools. Phi Sigma Sigma also plan to match proceeds from the event.