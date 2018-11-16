60th Annual Christmas City of the North Parade Travels Through Duluth

The parade started near Fitgers and ran through Superior Street to 4th Avenue East.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 60th annual parade took place this evening, traveling through downtown Duluth on Superior Street. The long–standing holiday tradition is great for people to keep coming back each year.

“This will be our fourth so it’s been a great even to be a part of, and we really enjoy it obviously we’re having fun with it. Just this, it’s awesome, everyone coming together, putting it all together real quick it’s a great, great thing,” general manager of Coates RV Justin Thompson said.

But for many, this will be their first year at the event, bringing families together and giving them the chance to enjoy the big parade floats and bright lights.

“I just want to embrace Duluth and see what’s here and I’ve head exciting things so I just want to try new things. I just think it’s a very family orientated community and I just love that about Duluth and I love being outdoors. I’m a Southerner so the whole snow and being by the cold, I’m just ready to embrace that part of life, we enjoy it,” Denise Grell said.

The parade featured performers from local schools, floats from local businesses, music, bright lights and of course some treats for everyone to enjoy.