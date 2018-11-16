Apartment Evacuated in Virginia, High Levels of CO Detected

Seven People Were Evacuated

Courtesy: Friends of the Northland Firewire

VIRGINIA, Minn. – At least seven people, including small children, were evacuated from an apartment building in Virginia after fire personnel were dispatched to the residence for reports of high levels of carbon monoxide.

Virginia and Eveleth fire and EMS personnel responded to the incident in the 100 block of 2nd Street North around 8:40 p.m.

None of the occupants were transported to the hospital and were evaluated at the scene according to the Friends of the Northland Firewire facebook page.

Fire officials want to remind the public that in the winter heating season furnaces need to be in top working condition.

In addition, working carbon monoxide detectors are also a lifesaving necessity.