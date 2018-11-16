Bake Sale Raises Money for Child Abuse Victims

First Witness Child Advocacy Center Hosts Bake Sale at Holiday Center

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth organization sold some sweet treats today, to benefit victims of child abuse.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center sold baked goods donated by their board of directors and their friends and family at the Holiday Center.

Organizers say, the sale’s impact is far-reaching.

“Spreading the word about First Witness, and how important it is to our community and to the children and families that we serve,” said Gabriella Feldt, Community Engagement Coordinator with First Witness.

“All of the proceeds go to our programs and services which are essential in turning victims into survivors.”

Last year the bake sale sold out, raising about $3,700.

This year they expect to sell out again and raise a similar amount.