Bulldog Women’s Hockey Fall on the Road to Buckeyes

Ohio State scored three unanswered goals to get the win over UMD.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a Jalyn Elmes power play goal in the first, the Ohio State women’s hockey team would score three unanswered goals as they beat UMD 3–1 Friday night at the Schottenstein Center.

Maddie Rooney finished with 42 saves for the Bulldogs, who will face the Buckeyes Saturday afternoon at one o’clock to wrap up the series.