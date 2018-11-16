DSSO Presents “Unforgettable Views” Saturday at the DECC

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is Hosting Its Third Concert of the Season; Great Adventures: Unforgettable Views

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra continues its Grand Adventures season as 150 voices and 100 orchestral instruments will fill the hall at “Unforgettable Views” on Saturday, November 17, sponsored by the Pachel Foundation.

Music director, Dirk Meyer, along with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra and the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Chorus, will take the audience on an emotional journey like no other.

The DSSO and Chorus will begin the night at 7:00 p.m. with Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem. Requiem is a prayerful lament for the dead and has been often called a lullaby of death.

Soloists Sarah Lawrence, soprano, and Cory Renbarger, baritone will take the stage performing with the choir through the central movements of the piece.

Fauré’s Requiem will be followed by the Orchestra performing Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.

Mahler’s work pairs beautifully with Fauré, opening with a funeral march featuring its iconic trumpet solo, then works into a contrasting Adagietto for harp and strings.

What: Unforgettable Views: Masterworks III

When: Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Where: Symphony Hall at the DECC

Click here to purchase tickets today!