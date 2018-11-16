Expansion Plans for a Local Family Owned Business

DULUTH, Minn.- Some big changes are coming for a long time business in West Duluth. A nine million dollar expansion is planned for the Moline Machinery plant on South Central Avenue.

The fourth generation business now has one hundred thousand square feet of space and the new plans will expand the building by an extra twenty five thousand square feet.

Moline Machinery has been in business since 1945. The company is known for manufacturing machinery used by top food brands.

The plant needs more room to fit the very large machinery used to make their products for those food brands to purchase.

One of the machines used is about fifty thousand pounds.

The extra space is also needed to help with productivity and creating more accommodating work spaces.

The company has recently been expanding its business globally. The Vice President of Operations Dan Moline says “it really sets us up for future growth potential.”

The company currently has more than 80 employees.

The expansion project is expected to be done sometime in the next two years.