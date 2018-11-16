Experience Gingerbread City Duluth 2018

The 7th Annual Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City Opens Friday, November 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Gingerbread city in Norwegian is pronounced: pepper-kocker-bee-in.

Back in 2011, the Duluth Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City started as Son’s of Norway member and Norwegian native, Bente Soderlind’s idea to create a smaller Duluth version of Bergen, Norway’s world’s largest gingerbread city in the world.

Volunteers from the Son’s of Norway Norton Lodge and Nordic Center of Duluth will once again be hosting the Pepperkakebyen Gingerbread City of Duluth.

The event is free and open to the public to learn about and participate in this Nordic cultural winter celebration and to create traditional gingerbread houses during the holiday season for everyone.

PEPPERKAKEBYEN – GINGERBREAD CITY EVENTS

7th Annual Nordic Center Pepperkakebyen Opens

Friday, November 16, 7 – 9 p.m.

The event opens the night of the City of the North Parade. Stop to view the village, enjoy refreshments, singing, and crafts. $5 donation.

You can also enjoy the Pepperkakebyen on the following dates:

Saturdays and Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m., November 18 – December 9

Hosted by the Nordic Center, the Sons of Norway Norton Lodge, and the UMD art education students.

This community event is free and open to everyone! View the village, make crafts, and participate in a Nordic-Minnesota annual winter celebration.

Click here for more information.