Man Sentenced in Assault Over Cigarette

DULUTH, Minn. – Joseph Chazz Smith of Duluth has been sentenced to five years of probation and one in year in St. Louis County Jail for the assault of another man over a cigarette.

Smith, 27, plead guilty to first degree felony assault for repeatedly punching a man in the head over a cigarette in Mr.D’s Bar & Grill in West Duluth on August 5.

The pair continued the altercation outside where both men struck each other before one punch from Smith knocked the victim to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.

Smith then continued to straddle and punch the victim in the head five times, according to court documents.

The victim suffered severe head trauma in the assault.