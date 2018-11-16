New Zealand Green-Lipped Mussels & Homemade Sausage Dish

Try Homemade Tangy & Spicy Sausage Paired With Mussels At JJ Astor

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are headed up high in the sky to JJ Astor Restaurant and Lounge, atop the Radisson Building in Downtown Duluth. The Executive Chef cooked up New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels and Homemade Sausage.

RECIPE: Cover the pan with olive oil, let it heat up. Add sausage, live mussels (unopened, throw opened ones out!) a little bit of salt, pepper and white wine. Cover and let heat up for a minute. Add tomatoes, butter and clam juice. Cover and let them cook until they have all opened up. That means you are done, enjoy!

JJ ASTOR RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

LOCATION: 505 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802 (On top of the Radisson)

HOURS: Mon-Fri 6:30 AM – 2 PM, 5-10PM & Sat/Sun: 6:30a am – 10 pm

PHONE: (218) 722-8439