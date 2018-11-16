OMC Smokes Your Turkey

Smokehouse Sells Smoked Turkeys for Thanksgiving

DULUTH, Minn.-As many across the Northland are planning their Thanksgiving meals, some may want to give smoked turkey a try.

Until Sunday, OMC Smokehouse is taking orders for their smoked turkeys.

For $110.98 you can get a big bird, weighing in at about 22-24 lbs.

They come brined with stock at the bottom, ready for pick up anytime next Tuesday or Wednesday.

All you have to do with the turkey is reheat it in the oven for about 2.5 hours.

“It’s something different from the traditional roasted turkey going in your oven, and it gives you a little bit of opportunity to free up some oven space time,” said Louis Hanson, Managing Partner at OMC.

So far they have about 38 turkeys ordered, and they’ll cap it at about 50.

All 50 birds will call for about 125 to 150 gallons of brine.

They’ll be cooked over a period of 3 days, this coming Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you missed out on their Thanksgiving treat, they’ll be selling smoked briskets and salmon for Christmas.