Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage Stay Unbeaten; Lumberjacks, Northern Stars Fall

Proctor/Hermantown improves to 2-0, while CEC and Duluth each take home losses.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Sydney Skorich and Alyssa Watkins score back-to-back goals in the second period as the Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey team blanked Roseville 2-0 Friday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

In other action, Benilde-St. Margaret’s had no trouble with the Duluth Northern Stars 8-1. Noelle Stellmaker scored the lone goal for Duluth.

And at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena, Dodge County would score the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes remaining as they beat Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3-1. Taylor Nelson scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.