Reasor Properties Purchases UDAC Building

Work Will Begin on the Building Around November 26

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a recent press release Reasor Properties purchased the UDAC building on Thursday and will repurpose it for office, retail or warehouse space.

UDAC purchased the building located at 500 East 10th Street in the 1970’s, but has since moved into the old DBU building in the western end of Duluth.

“There are 3.3 acres of prime real estate with ample amounts of parking for whatever business(es) occupies this building,” said Lance Reasor, President of Reasor Properties.

Brenda Witte, VP & CFO of Reasor Properties said, “This is a convenient, central location and easy access to and from 6th Avenue East with daily traffic counts at 23,400. We’re excited for this new challenge and getting the space occupied.”

Work will begin on the building around November 26 and will be renamed to RUBICON 500.