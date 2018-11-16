Saints Women’s Hockey Suffer First Loss of Season to No. 6 Bulldogs

No. 6 Adrian jumped out to an early lead and St. Scholastica couldn't catch up.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team fell into an early hole and couldn’t climb out as No. 6 Adrian handed the Saints their first loss of the season, getting the 5-3 win on Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period, and continued to grow their lead in the second. The Saints rallied back to trail by 1 again at the end of the second period, but the Bulldogs would score one more in the third to get the win.

Alexia Klaas scored twice while Greta Nundahl scored once for the Saints.

Game two between St. Scholastica and Adrian will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mars Lakeview Arena.