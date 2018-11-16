Season Ends in State Semi-Finals for MIB Football

The Rangers were able to score one touchdown late as the Wolverines won 42-8.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In their first state semi-finals appearance since 1972, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team battled valiantly, but ultimately fell short, losing to Mountain Lake Area 48-2.

Wolverines quarterback Abraham Stoesz finished with 200 total yards and two touchdowns, helping MLA advance to the state finals for the third time in program history.

The Rangers got their lone touchdown from eighth grade quarterback Asher Zubich, who also ran in the two point conversion. MIB finishes the season with a 10-3 record.