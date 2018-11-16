Seventh Graders Learn Life-Saving Skills in Duluth

CPR training for Duluth's youth

DULUTH, Minn.- Some Northland seventh graders have picked up some new skills thanks to the Superior Fire Department.

More than three hundred students were trained in CPR and many other life–saving capabilities.

The Superior Fire Department partnered with Enbridge Energy to provide the training. A grant from Enbridge also provides funding for the Superior Fire Department to also train students on how to use an automated external defibrillator give first aid, and use firefighting skills.

The event was informative, but also fun students. Each of the life–saving exercises lasted for 12 minutes.

The biggest reward for the firefighters is knowing they are helping to save lives. One seventh grader said it is important for him and his peers to learn CPR, in order save lives their families lives.

After today’s event, more than nine hundred students in the area have now been trained on CPR through this project.