Skip the Gym & Hit the ICE!

Active Adventures: Adult Open Skate Ice Skating At Heritage Sports Center Provides A Great Workout

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are ice skating with Meteorologist Brittney Merlot at Duluth’s Heritage Sports Center! It’s a great indoor workout, affordable and for adults only! Check out all the fun Fox 21 had out on the ice in the video above.

LOCATION: Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center

COST: $4.00 per adult or a punch card with 11 skates for $40

SCHEDULE: Every Tuesday & Thursday 10:30 – 11:45 am on the Sill Ice Rink at EDHC

PHONE: (218) 348-2417 or (218) 464-1711