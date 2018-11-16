The End for Unique Retailer in Superior

Restore Closing

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- After more than 5 years a unique Superior retailer will be closing.

The restore, which benefits the local division of habitat for humanity will be shutting its doors by the end of the year.

The retailer is well known for providing the Superior community with discounted materials for home improvement projects.

Most of these materials are left over from previous Habitat for Humanity projects. The organization realizes the closure may be a loss for the city of Superior, but it is a financial decision that helps the habitat for humanity focus on future endeavors.

Weekly discounts will happen after the thanksgiving holiday week to help sell the remaining inventory.

The store is located at 1621 Broadway Street in Superior.