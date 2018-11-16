Traffic Advisories in Effect for Christmas City of the North Parade

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is set to kick off at 6:25 p.m. Friday.

The parade will utilize 13 blocks of Superior Street from 9th Avenue East to 4th Avenue West.

Authorities say motorists should be prepared for street closures starting at 4:00 p.m. on London Road:

London Road will close to vehicle traffic from 10 th to 14 th Avenue East for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m..

to 14 Avenue East for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m.. Sections of 12 th and 13 th Avenues East and the 1300 block of Jefferson Street will close for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m..

and 13 Avenues East and the 1300 block of Jefferson Street will close for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m.. Superior Street from 12 th Avenue East to 5 th Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic at 5:45 p.m.

Avenue East to 5 Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic at 5:45 p.m. Michigan Street will close at 6:15 p.m. (except for buses and local residents).

Access to Michigan Street parking ramps will be allowed, but may be limited, after 6:15 p.m.

Vehicles exiting Michigan Street lots and ramps during the closures will be directed to exit the area by driving south to the 5th Avenue West off-Ramp.

For the convenience of the thousands of people who converge on Downtown Duluth for this annual event, the following parking ramps will offer free Parade parking after 5:00 p.m.:

Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street

Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street

US Bank Ramp—230 W. Michigan Street

Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street

Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street

Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street

Fitger’s—600 E. Superior Street

Phoenix Parking Lot—98 N. 4th Ave. West

St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp—1020 E. First Street

St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave. East

Downtown meters will be free after 5:30 p.m. and downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 8:30 p.m.