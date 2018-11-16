Traffic Advisories in Effect for Christmas City of the North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Christmas City of the North Parade is set to kick off at 6:25 p.m. Friday.
The parade will utilize 13 blocks of Superior Street from 9th Avenue East to 4th Avenue West.
Authorities say motorists should be prepared for street closures starting at 4:00 p.m. on London Road:
- London Road will close to vehicle traffic from 10th to 14th Avenue East for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m..
- Sections of 12th and 13th Avenues East and the 1300 block of Jefferson Street will close for parade line-up at 4:00 p.m..
- Superior Street from 12th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic at 5:45 p.m.
- Michigan Street will close at 6:15 p.m. (except for buses and local residents).
- Access to Michigan Street parking ramps will be allowed, but may be limited, after 6:15 p.m.
- Vehicles exiting Michigan Street lots and ramps during the closures will be directed to exit the area by driving south to the 5th Avenue West off-Ramp.
For the convenience of the thousands of people who converge on Downtown Duluth for this annual event, the following parking ramps will offer free Parade parking after 5:00 p.m.:
- Fourth Avenue Auto Park—402 W. Michigan Street
- Duluth Transportation Center—228 W. Michigan Street
- US Bank Ramp—230 W. Michigan Street
- Civic Center Ramp—410 W. First Street
- Tech Village Ramp—10 E. First Street
- Medical District Ramp—302 E. First Street
- Fitger’s—600 E. Superior Street
- Phoenix Parking Lot—98 N. 4th Ave. West
- St. Luke’s Hospital Ramp—1020 E. First Street
- St. Luke’s Employee Parking Lot—119 N. 12th Ave. East
Downtown meters will be free after 5:30 p.m. and downtown traffic should return to normal by approximately 8:30 p.m.