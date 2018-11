Washburn Eliminates UMD Volleyball in Second Round Upset

The Ichabods swept the Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

KEARNEY, Neb. – In a result that few people saw coming, third-seed Washburn swept second-seed Minnesota Duluth 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament on Friday night.

Kate Berg led UMD with 10 kills, while Emily Torve chipped in with 38 assists. The Bulldogs end their season with a 28–6 record.