16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Ontonagon County, Michigan

MASS CITY, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot in the back by a 13-year-old boy loading a gun.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Friday in Mass City, Michigan.

911 was called to the residence where the accidental shooting happened. The 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff Office tells us they do not consider this a hunting accident because the two boys were not in the act of hunting at the time.