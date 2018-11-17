Bulldogs Football Falls to Lions in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Minnesota Duluth couldn't contain the reigning national champions.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would be another slow start for the Minnesota Duluth football team, but this time the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome it, as Texas A&M University-Commerce got the 33-17 win, ending the Bulldogs season.

Mike Rybarczyk completed nine passes for 67 yards, while backup quarterback Ben Everhart also saw some action, complete 10 passes for 79 yards.

The Bulldogs got on the board with a Gus Wedig and Nate Pearson pick six, then Dan Branger made a 32-yard field goal in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough.

UMD finishes the season 11-1.