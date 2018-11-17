Duluth Art Institute Hosts HoliDAI Market at the Depot

Work from 50 different local artists on display and for sale throughout the day.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Art Institute hosted a HoliDAI Market at the Depot. The event supports area artisans’ while also providing the consumer with one of a kind items ranging from functional pieces to ornamental.

“Our artists deserve to have exposure for the fantastic and beautiful work that they make and this is a contribution to our community to have an opportunity to purchase one of a kind items from highly skilled and talented artists in our community,” said executive director Christina Woods.

Items were made from the Duluth Art Institute Clay Studio, Duluth Fiber Handcrafters Guild and the Lake Superior Watercolor Society.