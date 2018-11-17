Duluth: City of Gingerbread

Gingerbread City at Nordic Center

DULUTH, Minn.-While Bentleyville is making Duluth a city of lights, the Nordic Center is making Duluth a city of gingerbread.

For the 7th year the Nordic Center set up their Gingerbread City.

After a gingerbread decorating workshop, you could go and make other crafts with UMD students, embracing Nordic tradition in Duluth.

“We want people to come together, take some time, sit together, make some crafts together, tell stories together, learn about these Nordic traditions, and create a new tradition in Duluth where everyone is welcome to welcome in the season,” said Allison Aune, Professor of Art Education at UMD.

Saturday was their first open house. It will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 1–5.