Fairlawn Manson Gets Festive For Holiday Season

Community volunteers and master gardeners decorate the superior mansion.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Fairlawn Mansion has undergone the ultimate holiday upgrade. A group of community volunteers and master gardeners teamed up at the mansion to kick off the holiday season by setting up beautiful trees and displays.

“It shows that the community is really invested and really involved with Fairlawn Mansion and Superior Public Museums. The museum celebrates the heritage of this area and just showcases how important Superior Public Museums and Fairlawn Mansion is to everyone within this community,” said board of directors president Katelyn Baumann.

Fairlawn will host multiple Twinkling Tuesday events throughout the month of December which are festive open houses.