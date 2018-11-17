Prep Girls Hockey: Hilltoppers Come Out on Top, Mirage Suffer First Loss of Season

Duluth Marshall gets its first win of the season

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall girls hockey got its first win of the season in a 3-0 shutout over St. Francis/North Branch, while Proctor-Hermantown fell to defending state champion, Breck, on Saturday.

Caitlin Breen, Bella Kartch and Olivia Boettcher scored for the Hilltoppers. They’ll be back in action next Friday at St. Cloud.

Meanwhile, Proctor/Hermantown suffered its first loss of the season to the defending state champions Breck. Alyssa Watkins scored the lone goal for the Mirage. They’ll be back at home on Tuesday against Hibbing/Chisholm.