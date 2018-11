Saints Women’s Hockey Swept By No. 6 Bulldogs

St. Scholastica fell one short in Saturday's contest.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica and No. 6 Adrian went back-and-fourth for the first two periods but in the end, the Saints couldn’t get it done as the Bulldogs win it, 4-3, and sweep the weekend series.

Amber Tilander, Rachel Anderson and Alexia Klaas scored for the Saints.

The Saints will play at Gustavus Adolphus on Tuesday.