UWS International Students Share International Food

UWS Holds International Cooking Demo at Pilgrim Lutheran Church

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The cultures of UWS were on display at Pilgrim Lutheran Church Saturday.

The University hosted their annual International Cooking Demo.

Foods from around 10 countries were available, for people to get a taste of a different culture.

“Our main motto is to bring people together so that they can know more about our culture, and we can learn more about American culture,” said Sudarshan Choudhury, President of UWS’s World Student Association. “Nowadays a lot of people don’t have the access to education to learn about culture.”

“It’s always fun to like go in the kitchen, hear like, 7 different languages being spoken.”

Currently at UWS international students hail from nearly 50 different countries.

The World Student Association’s next big event will be their Cultural Night, where students from different countries will show off ethnic dances, share cultural poems, and sing traditional songs.