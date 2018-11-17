Veterans Eat Free Thanksgiving Meal

House of Refuge Church in Duluth served traditional turkey dinner

DULUTH, Minn. – Veterans were given a free Thanksgiving meal at the House of Refuge Church in Duluth.

A traditional turkey buffet dinner was served to the former military service members and their families.

Church officials tell us they reached out to local organizations to help bring struggling and homeless veterans to the event.

“We feel like we’re kind of warriors for God and so we wanted to honor those who have been warriors for our country,” said David Ballard, pastor of the House of Refuge Church.

Organizers hoped to get fifty to seventy-five veterans at today’s meal.