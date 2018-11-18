Big Second Half Gives Bulldogs Basketball Win in Non-Conference Finale

Minnesota Duluth erased an early 12-point deficit to come out on top.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit in the first half to top Michigan Tech 61-56 on Sunday to round out non-conference play.

The Bulldogs scored 39 points in the second half, shooting 40 percent from the field to come out with the win. Brandon Myer led all scorers with 27 points while he and Sean Burns grabbed 14 rebounds. Burns also recorded 13 points on the night, giving both Burns and Myer their first double-double of the season.

UMD (3-1) now gets set to open NSIC play on Dec. 1 at St. Cloud State.