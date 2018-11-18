‘Discount Duluth’ To Close By End Of Year

DULUTH, Minn. – A discount store in West Duluth is preparing to close its doors at the end of the year.

The owners of Discount Duluth, who are also brothers, opened the business in 2017 and expanded in January of 2018 to the store’s current location on Central Avenue.

The goal was to offer all types of products to discounted prices for lower-income families.

But in the end, the business model was not sustainable.

“When we first opened this store, it was our intention to just offer deals to a community that really needed it, and unfortunately we realized pretty soon after that we weren’t equipped to run retail and to really be able to do that.,” explained co-owner Joel Elling in a video posted to Facebook.

A store-wide sale will last through the closing at the end of December.