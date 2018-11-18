Downtown Duluth’s Security Jewelers Sold To Riddle’s Jewelry

Store Will Keep Its longstanding Name, Employees

DULUTH, Minn. – Family owned Security Jewelers — a staple in downtown Duluth for 94 years — has officially been sold.

Co-owner Jack Sieler told FOX 21 that Riddle’s Jewelry is the buyer out of Rapid City, South Dakota.

All of Sieler’s 15 employees will keep their jobs with the sale.

The store will remain in its current location on the 300 block of West Superior Street, and the name will remain Security Jewelers.

Sieler says the sale is a win-win for the community.

Riddle’s Jewelry is a family owned business with more than 60 stores throughout the Midwest, including in the Mall of America.

To celebrate the Sieler family’s retirement, Security Jewelers is throwing a blow-out sale of up to 70 percent off items now through Christmas Eve.

The Sielers will retire Dec. 25.