Duluth Intl. Airport To Test Nashville Flight; Denver Also On Radar

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport is getting ready to test a direct flight to Nashville, Tennessee this May.

The airport’s spokesperson, Natalie Peterson, told FOX 21 Sunday that the flight by Sun Country Charters will be part of a packaged deal with a hotel stay and excursions. More details on the vacation package will be released at a later date, including a website for the promotion.

If the promotion goes well, Peterson says the airport will look into more packaged deals to Nashville in the future.

Meanwhile, Peterson says the airport is pursuing Denver, Colorado as a possible third hub for direct flights.

Right now, Duluth has direct flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Chicago.