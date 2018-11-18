Learn How to Cut with Plasma at Duluth Makerspace

Intro to Plasma Cutting Class Held

DULUTH, Minn.- Education in unique skills was abound in Duluth on Sunday, as people could try cutting out their own designs in metal at a plasma cutting class

Plasma cutting involves cutting through electrically conductive materials with a jet of hot plasma.

Duluth MakerSpace held the three hour class, as part of their metal shop teaching program.

They invited all skill levels, to make metal working more accessible to the common person.

“Kinda take away some of the mystique that can be involved with metal working,” said Matthew Steere, Metal Shop Manager. “From a layman, it can be a very kinda daunting task.”

“The thing I say about a plasma cutter is, if you can draw and write you can use a plasma cutter.”

That seemed to boost the confidence of his students, as they were soon slicing the metal like pros.

After taking this class, anyone can come in and use the plasma cutter themselves.

MakerSpace’s upcoming metal working classes include an intro to welding class during the last week of the month, and a basic metal shop class in the first week of December.

To find out more about their programs, visit https://duluthmakerspace.com/